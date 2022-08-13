Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ACXP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.58. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Carl Sailer acquired 19,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,815 shares in the company, valued at $352,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

