ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) CFO David J. Bryant Buys 2,000 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

