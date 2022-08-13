AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

