AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of ACRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
