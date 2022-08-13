Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.87 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 39.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

