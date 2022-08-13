Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Issues Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.87 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 39.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

