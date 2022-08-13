Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.8 %

ACTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 177,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,491. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 39.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.