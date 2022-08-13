Abyss Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $179,075.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,503.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063405 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.