Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ABSI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $443.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,223.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

