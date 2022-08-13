abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 2.3 %

AAS opened at GBX 257 ($3.11) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.89. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 243 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £403.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

