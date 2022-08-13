9,079 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.0 %

British American Tobacco Profile

NYSE BTI opened at $40.42 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

