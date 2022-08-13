8,399 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

