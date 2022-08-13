8,063 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.