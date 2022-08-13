7,050 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $248.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

