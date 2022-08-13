68,224 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $137.29 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

