670,756 Shares in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 670,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

