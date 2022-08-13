6,403 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
