6,403 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.