57,229 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

