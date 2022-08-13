440,000 Shares in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Group Acquisition Spons Virgin purchased 6,671,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,715,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,394,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,940,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 226,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

