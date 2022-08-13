3M Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

3M has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in 3M by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Dividend History for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.