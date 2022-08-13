3M Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

3M has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in 3M by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

