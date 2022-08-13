27,010 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.