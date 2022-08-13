25,000 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.78. 529,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.