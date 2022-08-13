25,000 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Shares of WBS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.78. 529,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
