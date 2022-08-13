250 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $126.15 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $211.99. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.