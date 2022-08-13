2,171 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $32,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.2 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

