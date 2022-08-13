21,468 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,240. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

