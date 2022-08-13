21,000 Shares in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,016,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA CYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

