20,539 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $96.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

