204,589 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.61 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.