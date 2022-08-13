1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

