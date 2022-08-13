175,000 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. CubeSmart comprises approximately 3.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CubeSmart by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,355. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

