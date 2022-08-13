1,391 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.