12,084 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 105,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.