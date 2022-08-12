ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

