ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,936. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

