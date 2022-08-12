ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

