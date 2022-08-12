ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,039 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. 13,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.