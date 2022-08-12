ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $102.86. 42,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

