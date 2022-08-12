ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.64 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

