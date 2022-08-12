ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $23.67 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

ROP stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

