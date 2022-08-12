ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,996 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

