ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 37,150 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

