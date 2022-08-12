ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
ZimVie Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15.
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
Featured Articles
