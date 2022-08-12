ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ZimVie Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15.

About ZimVie

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. ZimVie’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZimVie will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

