Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

