Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $707,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.