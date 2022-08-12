Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $81.73 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

