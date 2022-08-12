Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
ZD traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,766. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
