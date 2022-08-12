Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,766. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $90,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

