Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.06). 5,606,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,186,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.30.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 37,613 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

