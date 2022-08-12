Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $28.08 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

