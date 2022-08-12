Zap Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $4,765.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

