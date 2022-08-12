YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $10,166.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

